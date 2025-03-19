Auburn takes on Alabama State in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Alabama State Hornets (20-15, 15-6 SWAC) vs. Auburn Tigers (28-5, 16-4 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Thursday, 2:50 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Alabama State Hornets (20-15, 15-6 SWAC) vs. Auburn Tigers (28-5, 16-4 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Thursday, 2:50 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -31.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Auburn and Alabama State play in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Tigers have gone 16-4 against SEC teams, with a 12-1 record in non-conference play. Auburn scores 83.8 points while outscoring opponents by 14.2 points per game.

The Hornets are 15-6 in SWAC play. Alabama State is second in the SWAC scoring 73.3 points per game and is shooting 40.6%.

Auburn averages 83.8 points, 11.7 more per game than the 72.1 Alabama State allows. Alabama State has shot at a 40.6% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Auburn have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johni Broome is averaging 18.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.3 blocks for the Tigers. Miles Kelly is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

CJ Hines is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 14.3 points. Antonio Madlock is averaging 13.7 points and 7.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Hornets: 9-1, averaging 70.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.