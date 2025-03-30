Auburn star Johni Broome leaves March Madness game with arm injury, returns to huge roar

ATLANTA (AP) — Auburn star Johni Broome left the court with his right arm dangling by his side, looking very…

Not to worry.

Broome, an Associated Press All-American, returned to help finish off Auburn’s run to the Final Four, leading the top-seeded Tigers to a 70-64 victory over Michigan State on Sunday.

Broome finished the South Region final with 25 points, 14 rebounds and a thick wrapping on his ailing elbow.

“I didn’t get any diagnosis,” coach Bruce Pearl said. “When Johni came out of the locker room, I had not talked to the doctor. I just said, ‘Are you good to go?’ He said, ‘I am,’ so I said, ‘Get your (butt) in there.’”

Broome, the top-seeded Tigers’ leading scorer and rebounder, exited after he leaped above the rim attempting to block a drive to the basket by Frankie Fidler of Michigan State.

Fidler missed the shot, and Broome’s elbow bent at an ugly angle when he put down his right hand, trying to brace his fall.

Broome stayed down on the court, grimacing and holding his elbow, while a Spartans trainer signaled hurriedly for the Auburn staff at the other end to check on the player.

The 6-foot-10 senior forward untucked his shirt heading off the court and went to the locker room with 10:37 left in the second half and the Tigers leading 50-40.

The AP’s Southeastern Conference player of the year, Broome returned with 5:39 left and Auburn still holding a 10-point edge, drawing a huge roar from the pro-Tigers crowd at State Farm Arena.

The crowd really erupted when he swished a 3-pointer to make it 60-48.

“All the glory to God for allowing me to be healthy,” Broome said. “We have a great support staff. They checked the arm out and doc said, ‘There’s nothing wrong. You’re good.’ At that moment, I just wanted to help my teammates. If it was coming back out and playing, hitting my shots and grabbing rebounds, I was going to do it.”

Pearl said he should know more Monday about Broome’s status for the Final Four, though it certainly appears he will be ready to go. The coach described the injury as “maybe a slight hyperextension.”

“Obviously, the doctor checked it out and said it was OK,” Pearl said, before adding, “I bet he’ll be pretty sore tomorrow, though.”

