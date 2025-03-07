Arnolie and the Brown Bears visit conference foe Yale

Brown Bears (11-15, 5-8 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (4-22, 3-10 Ivy League) New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Brown Bears (11-15, 5-8 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (4-22, 3-10 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grace Arnolie and Brown take on Mackenzie Egger and Yale in Ivy League action.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-10 at home. Yale averages 16.9 turnovers per game and is 2-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bears are 5-8 in Ivy League play. Brown is 6-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.6 turnovers per game.

Yale’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Brown allows. Brown’s 38.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.1 percentage points lower than Yale has given up to its opponents (47.1%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Egger is averaging 15.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Grace Thybulle is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games.

Arnolie is averaging 14.8 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bears. Isabella Mauricio is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 51.7 points, 27.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 53.2 points, 27.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

