Army Black Knights play in Patriot Tournament against the Lafayette Leopards

Lafayette Leopards (10-20, 7-12 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (22-6, 14-4 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Army and Lafayette meet in the Patriot Tournament.

The Black Knights have gone 14-4 against Patriot opponents, with an 8-2 record in non-conference play. Army is fourth in the Patriot with 14.0 assists per game led by Trinity Hardy averaging 3.0.

The Leopards are 7-12 against Patriot opponents. Lafayette has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Army scores 64.0 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 67.1 Lafayette allows. Lafayette averages 56.9 points per game, 0.3 more than the 56.6 Army allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hardy is shooting 43.9% and averaging 13.6 points for the Black Knights. Reese Ericson is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Abby Antognoli is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Leopards. Sauda Ntaconayigize is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 67.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Leopards: 5-5, averaging 58.6 points, 23.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

