Army Black Knights face the Lehigh Mountain Hawks, seek 6th straight win

Army Black Knights (21-5, 13-3 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (23-5, 14-2 Patriot) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Army Black Knights (21-5, 13-3 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (23-5, 14-2 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army will attempt to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory over Lehigh.

The Mountain Hawks are 13-1 in home games. Lehigh is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Black Knights have gone 13-3 against Patriot opponents. Army is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Lehigh averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Army gives up. Army has shot at a 40.5% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Lehigh have averaged.

The Mountain Hawks and Black Knights meet Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colleen McQuillen is averaging 5.6 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mountain Hawks. Maddie Albrecht is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Trinity Hardy is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Black Knights. Reese Ericson is averaging 11.7 points and 1.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 9-1, averaging 70.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 11.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 66.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

