Arkansas visits Murray-Boyles and South Carolina

Arkansas Razorbacks (17-11, 6-9 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (11-17, 1-14 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Arkansas Razorbacks (17-11, 6-9 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (11-17, 1-14 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina takes on Arkansas after Collin Murray-Boyles scored 27 points in South Carolina’s 101-71 loss to the Missouri Tigers.

The Gamecocks are 9-7 in home games. South Carolina allows 71.9 points and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Razorbacks are 6-9 in SEC play. Arkansas is sixth in the SEC allowing 69.9 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

South Carolina’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Arkansas allows. Arkansas averages 76.4 points per game, 4.5 more than the 71.9 South Carolina allows to opponents.

The Gamecocks and Razorbacks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamarii Thomas is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 13.5 points and 3.2 assists. Murray-Boyles is shooting 56.7% and averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Zvonimir Ivisic is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 9.9 points and two blocks. Johnell Davis is shooting 36.2% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 1-9, averaging 67.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Razorbacks: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.