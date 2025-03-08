Arkansas State takes down Marshall in Sun Belt Conference Tournament 77-74

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Taryn Todd had 19 points in Arkansas State’s 77-74 win against Marshall on Saturday in a…

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Taryn Todd had 19 points in Arkansas State’s 77-74 win against Marshall on Saturday in a quarterfinal game of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

The No. 4-seed Red Wolves advance to play top-seeded South Alabama on Sunday.

Todd added four steals for the fourth-seeded Red Wolves (23-9). Terrance Ford Jr. scored 18 points while going 6 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line and added five rebounds. Kobe Julien had 13 points and shot 6 for 14, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The fith-seeded Thundering Herd (19-13) were led by Obinna Anochili-Killen, who recorded 26 points, 13 rebounds and eight blocks. Marshall also got 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists from Dezayne Mingo. Mikal Dawson finished with 14 points.

Arkansas State went into halftime ahead of Marshall 39-36. Todd put up 12 points in the half. Arkansas State took the lead for good with 2:06 remaining in the second half on a jump shot from Ford to make it a 73-71 game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

