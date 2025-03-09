Arkansas State Red Wolves play in Sun Belt Tournament against the Troy Trojans

Troy Trojans (20-12, 14-5 Sun Belt) vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves (19-10, 15-3 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Sunday, 3 p.m.…

Troy Trojans (20-12, 14-5 Sun Belt) vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves (19-10, 15-3 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State plays in the Sun Belt Tournament against Troy.

The Red Wolves’ record in Sun Belt games is 15-3, and their record is 4-7 against non-conference opponents. Arkansas State has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Trojans are 14-5 in Sun Belt play. Troy leads the Sun Belt scoring 78.9 points per game while shooting 42.2%.

Arkansas State scores 72.6 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 71.3 Troy gives up. Troy has shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Arkansas State have averaged.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zyion Shannon is scoring 11.0 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Red Wolves. Kennedie Montue is averaging 11.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Shaulana Wagner is averaging 8.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Trojans. Zay Dyer is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 38.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 11.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 81.1 points, 44.8 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

