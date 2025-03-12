Arkansas basketball coach John Calipari: This time of the year, everybody’s fighting for their lives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Arkansas basketball took a step toward earning an NCAA Tournament bid in coach John Calipari’s debut…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Arkansas basketball took a step toward earning an NCAA Tournament bid in coach John Calipari’s debut season.

Barely.

The ninth-seeded Razorbacks held on to beat 16th-seeded South Carolina 72-68 Wednesday in the SEC Tournament after nearly losing a 20-point lead.

“We have a bunch of guys that compete and did what they had to to win the game, so I’m happy,” Calipari said. “Would you like to have it a big score? Yeah.

“But at this time of the year, everybody’s fighting for their lives.”

Arkansas (20-12) advanced to play eighth-seeded Ole Miss in the second round on Thursday.

After the Razorbacks led 59-41 with 14:18 remaining, they missed 12 straight shots over 11-plus minutes and their cushion was cut to a one-point advantage.

D.J. Wagner, who played for Calipari at Kentucky, snapped the field-goal drought with 2:37 left on a 3-pointer to put Arkansas ahead 64-60 and it maintained that advantage.

Calipari has led the Razorbacks to a 20-win season with a slew of transfers, including former Wildcats, in his first season with the program.

He led Kentucky for 15 seasons, winning a national championship in 2012, before leaving to succeed coach Eric Musselman.

Arkansas did not earn an NCAA bid last season after advancing to the second weekend in three straight tournaments.

Does Calipari think the the Razorbacks have done enough to show the selection committee they belong in college basketball’s annual showcase?

“I don’t know,” he said. “I’m not in the room.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 all season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.