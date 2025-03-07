Arizona State hosts No. 9 Texas Tech after Toppin’s 30-point showing

Texas Tech Red Raiders (23-7, 14-5 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (13-17, 4-15 Big 12) Tempe, Arizona; Saturday,…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (23-7, 14-5 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (13-17, 4-15 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Texas Tech visits Arizona State after JT Toppin scored 30 points in Texas Tech’s 91-75 win against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Sun Devils have gone 5-8 in home games. Arizona State is 3-10 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The Red Raiders are 14-5 in conference play. Texas Tech averages 81.0 points and has outscored opponents by 13.9 points per game.

Arizona State averages 74.8 points, 7.7 more per game than the 67.1 Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech averages 81.0 points per game, 4.6 more than the 76.4 Arizona State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Freeman is averaging 13.7 points for the Sun Devils. Alston Mason is averaging 15.8 points and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games.

Toppin is averaging 17.9 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Red Raiders. Darrion Williams is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 1-9, averaging 77.6 points, 26.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points per game.

Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 80.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.