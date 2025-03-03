Arizona State faces No. 22 Arizona after Sanon’s 28-point showing

Arizona State Sun Devils (13-16, 4-14 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (19-10, 13-6 Big 12) Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 11 p.m.…

Arizona State Sun Devils (13-16, 4-14 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (19-10, 13-6 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State visits No. 22 Arizona after Joson Sanon scored 28 points in Arizona State’s 99-73 loss to the Utah Utes.

The Wildcats have gone 12-3 at home. Arizona leads the Big 12 in rebounding, averaging 36.7 boards. Tobe Awaka paces the Wildcats with 7.9 rebounds.

The Sun Devils are 4-14 against conference opponents. Arizona State is 6-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Arizona scores 81.1 points, 6.0 more per game than the 75.1 Arizona State gives up. Arizona State averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Arizona allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is shooting 37.4% and averaging 16.2 points for the Wildcats. Carter Bryant is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

BJ Freeman is scoring 13.7 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Sun Devils. Alston Mason is averaging 14.2 points and 4.3 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Sun Devils: 2-8, averaging 74.6 points, 26.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.