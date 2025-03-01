Aranguren scores 20 in Hofstra’s 70-49 victory over N.C. A&T

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Jean Aranguren’s 20 points helped Hofstra defeat N.C. A&T 70-49 on Saturday. Aranguren also contributed nine…

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Jean Aranguren’s 20 points helped Hofstra defeat N.C. A&T 70-49 on Saturday.

Aranguren also contributed nine rebounds for the Pride (14-17, 6-12 Coastal Athletic Association). Cruz Davis scored 14 points and added seven rebounds and eight assists. Eric Parnell finished 4 of 7 from 3-point range to finish with 12 points.

Jahnathan Lamothe finished with 25 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Aggies (7-24, 3-15). N.C. A&T also got nine points and nine rebounds from Efstratios Kalliontzis. Bryson Ogletree also had six points and two steals.

Hofstra took the lead with 5:25 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Aranguren led their team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 25-22 at the break. Hofstra pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend an eight-point lead to 18 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.