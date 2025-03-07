Appalachian State Mountaineers play the Old Dominion Monarchs in Sun Belt Tournament

Old Dominion Monarchs (14-19, 10-10 Sun Belt) vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers (17-13, 10-8 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Friday, 8:30 p.m.…

Old Dominion Monarchs (14-19, 10-10 Sun Belt) vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers (17-13, 10-8 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State plays Old Dominion in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Mountaineers’ record in Sun Belt games is 10-8, and their record is 7-5 against non-conference opponents. Appalachian State has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Monarchs are 10-10 in Sun Belt play. Old Dominion gives up 71.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.4 points per game.

Appalachian State averages 68.2 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than the 71.8 Old Dominion allows. Old Dominion has shot at a 39.9% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of Appalachian State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Tate is shooting 41.0% and averaging 16.5 points for the Mountaineers. Dior Conners is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Robert Davis Jr. is shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, while averaging 15.7 points. Sean Durugordon is shooting 43.0% and averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Monarchs: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

