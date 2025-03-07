Antonio Madlock scores 24 to help Alabama State hold off Southern 66-65

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Antonio Madlock scored 24 points to help Alabama State hold off Southern 66-65 on Thursday…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Antonio Madlock scored 24 points to help Alabama State hold off Southern 66-65 on Thursday night.

Madlock also contributed nine rebounds for the Hornets (15-15, 11-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Micah Octave added 11 points while going 4 of 8 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) while they also had six rebounds. Amarr Knox shot 3 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

The Jaguars (19-11, 14-3) were led by Michael Jacobs, who posted 27 points. Jordan Johnson added 12 points and two steals for Southern. Derrick Tezeno also had nine points.

Both teams close out the regular season on Saturday. Alabama State visits Grambling and Southern will host Alabama A&M.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.