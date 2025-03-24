Angel Reese’s younger brother Julian makes his own splash in March Madness with Maryland

WNBA star Angel Reese’s younger brother, Maryland center Julian Reese, joined his sister in the March Madness spotlight, helping the Terrapins win a 72-71 thriller over Colorado State on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Maryland forward Julian Reese (10) flexes on the bench against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(AP/Michael Conroy) Maryland forward Julian Reese (10) flexes on the bench against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(AP/Michael Conroy) SEATTLE (AP) — Big rebounds in big games are becoming a Reese family tradition.

Reese played a key role late, grabbing a contested offensive rebound in traffic and drawing a foul on the putback attempt. He made both free throws to put fourth-seeded Maryland up 70-68 with 22 seconds left.

After Colorado State went back ahead on a 3-pointer by Jalen Lake, Derik Queen hit a fadeaway jumper at the buzzer to put the Terps into the Sweet 16 for the 15th time.

“Sweet 16. Let’s Dance! GO TERPS!” Angel Reese posted on X. She also reposted Maryland’s acknowledgement of her brother’s 1,000th career rebound, which he secured during the game.

Known for her rebounding and sense of style, Angel Reese played her first two college seasons at Maryland but became a star after transferring to LSU, where she won a national title as a junior in 2023 over Caitlin Clark and Iowa. She now plays for the Chicago Sky and her off-the-court endorsements have made her one of the most recognizable faces in women’s sports.

Julian Reese hadn’t had a chance to check his phone prior to postgame interviews, but he knew his sister was excited about the win. He made 5 of 7 field goals and all five free throws to finish with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

“I know she’s probably going crazy,” he said. “As far as like rebounding running in the family, I think it’s … we just play the game with so much intensity and just wear our feelings on our sleeves and just try to play our hardest. And I just really didn’t want that to be our last game.”

