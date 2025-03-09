Anderson scores 26 as Furman downs Samford 95-78 in Southern Conference Championship quarterfinal

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Nick Anderson had 26 points and No. 5 seed Furman beat fourth-seeded Samford 95-78 on Saturday…

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Nick Anderson had 26 points and No. 5 seed Furman beat fourth-seeded Samford 95-78 on Saturday night in a Southern Conference Championship quarterfinal.

Furman (24-8) will play top-seeded Chattanooga (24-8) in a semifinal on Sunday.

Anderson shot 8 for 13 (6 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Pjay Smith Jr. added 24 points, nine assists and three steals. Tom House shot 6 of 8 from the field, including 6 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 21 points.

The Bulldogs (22-9, 0-1) were led by Josh Holloway, who posted 21 points and four steals. Jaden Brownell added 16 points for Samford. Trey Fort had 11 points and six rebounds.

Furman took the lead with 16:44 remaining in the game and did not relinquish it. Smith helped the Paladins pull away with 20 second-half points.

