American Eagles play in Patriot League Tournament against the Colgate Raiders

Colgate Raiders (14-18, 11-8 Patriot League) at American Eagles (20-12, 14-5 Patriot League) Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Colgate Raiders (14-18, 11-8 Patriot League) at American Eagles (20-12, 14-5 Patriot League)

Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: American and Colgate square off in the Patriot League Tournament.

The Eagles have gone 14-5 against Patriot League opponents, with a 6-7 record in non-conference play. American has an 8-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Raiders’ record in Patriot League games is 11-8. Colgate has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

American is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Colgate allows to opponents. Colgate averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game American allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Rogers is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 16.8 points and 5.6 rebounds. Elijah Stephens is shooting 38.4% and averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jeff Woodward is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Raiders. Nicolas Louis-Jacques is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 64.5 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.