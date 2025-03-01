Almqvist leads Pennsylvania against Harvard after 24-point game

Pennsylvania Quakers (15-10, 6-6 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (20-4, 9-3 Ivy League) Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pennsylvania Quakers (15-10, 6-6 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (20-4, 9-3 Ivy League)

Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania visits Harvard after Stina Almqvist scored 24 points in Pennsylvania’s 66-37 victory over the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Crimson have gone 9-2 at home. Harvard is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Quakers are 6-6 in conference games. Pennsylvania is fourth in the Ivy League with 31.4 rebounds per game led by Almqvist averaging 7.4.

Harvard makes 42.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Pennsylvania has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Pennsylvania has shot at a 40.8% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 37.5% shooting opponents of Harvard have averaged.

The Crimson and Quakers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alayna Rocco is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, while averaging 4.7 points. Harmoni Turner is shooting 47.1% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Almqvist is scoring 17.9 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Quakers. Mataya Gayle is averaging 13.2 points, 5.1 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.3 points per game.

Quakers: 6-4, averaging 63.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

