All about the D: Final Four teams have been locked in on defense all season

Tennessee has one of the nation’s best defenses, a bruising crew who leave opponents black and blue. Houston gave the…

Tennessee has one of the nation’s best defenses, a bruising crew who leave opponents black and blue.

Houston gave the Vols a lesson in defensive dominance in the Elite Eight.

Swarming and switching, the Cougars had the Vols feeling like they were stuck in an escape room with no exit during a 69-50 thumping on Sunday.

“They do what they do,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “That’s why they’re where they are, that’s the standard of their program.”

This year’s Final Four, in San Antonio next weekend, will be the second since seeding began in 1979 to have all four No. 1 seeds, joining the 2008 bracket.

All four teams can really D it up, proving the cliche true.

How much does defense matter? Of the last 10 national champions, only Baylor (22nd) in 2021 ranked outside the top 11 in defensive efficiency.

Houston is No. 1 in the KenPom defensive efficiency ratings, Duke is fourth, Auburn eighth and Florida 10th.

Duke gets a lot of attention for its offense and for good reason. With players like All-American Cooper Flagg, sharpshooter Kon Knueppel and Tyrese Proctor on the floor, the Blue Devils are going to score.

But what has made Duke such a dominant team this year has been the D to go with that O.

The Blue Devils have superb on-ball defenders, players who can switch with ease and a back-line eraser in 7-foot-2 Khaman Maluach.

Alabama learned just how good this Duke team is defensively in an 85-65 Elite Eight thumping.

The Blue Devils stuck a stick in the spokes of the nation’s highest-scoring team, holding the Crimson Tide more than 25 points below their season average and to 8-for-32 shooting from 3, two days after Alabama set the NCAA record with 25 from the arc against BYU in the Sweet 16.

“They’ve got length all over the place,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. “When they’ve got a rim protector, it’s hard to get rim shoots.”

Florida has a similar makeup to the Blue Devils.

The Gators have a star player in All-American Walter Clayton Jr. and multiple big men who can score inside. Florida’s length and depth also gives it an advantage on defense.

The Gators’ four players at least 6-9 in their rotation, including agile 6-11 forward Alex Condon, creating a nearly-impenetrable wall in front of the basket. Combined with Clayton and the rest of Florida’s ball-hawking guards, the Gators rallied from nine points down with three minutes left to beat Texas Tech 84-79 in the Elite Eight.

“We’re strength in numbers, similar to the Warriors used to say back in the day,” Golden said. “That’s our team as well. Having those four bigs out there playing consistent minutes is really important to us.”

Auburn’s roster is full of bouncy, rangy players who switch with ease and extend opposing offenses well beyond the 3-point arc. Dylan Cardwell, all 6-11, 255 pounds of him, is the anchor inside, blocking shots and bullying anyone who dares venturing into the lane.

And while All-American Johni Broome isn’t exactly an above-the-rim player, had has great defensive instincts and quick hands.

Put it all together, the Tigers’ defense is just as good as their formidable offense, holding their four NCAA Tournament opponents to an average of 65 points per game.

“When we drove, we see four or five guys coming at you. so you’ve got to try to make a play,” said Michigan State guard Jase Richardson, who had 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting against Auburn. “They rotated really fast. They rotated well. They were defending really well and it was tough for us.”

It’s going to tough on every team in San Antonio, adding some black and blue to chalk on the Riverwalk.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness. Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.