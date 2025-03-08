Alcorn State visits Pelly and UAPB

Alcorn State Braves (10-17, 9-8 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-24, 1-16 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Alcorn State Braves (10-17, 9-8 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-24, 1-16 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB hosts Alcorn State after Jailah Pelly scored 21 points in UAPB’s 74-65 loss to the Jackson State Tigers.

The Golden Lions are 3-8 on their home court. UAPB is 1-11 against opponents over .500.

The Braves have gone 9-8 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State has a 6-14 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

UAPB is shooting 35.2% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State’s 37.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than UAPB has given up to its opponents (40.4%).

The Golden Lions and Braves face off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Arrah Allen averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc. Janiyah Tucker is averaging 13.2 points and 2.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Destiny Brown is averaging 12 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Braves. Zy’Nyia White is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 1-9, averaging 58.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 61.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

