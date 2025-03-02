Alcorn State takes on Texas Southern, seeks 5th straight home win

Texas Southern Tigers (13-16, 10-6 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (9-19, 9-6 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas Southern Tigers (13-16, 10-6 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (9-19, 9-6 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Braves take on Texas Southern.

The Braves have gone 6-2 at home. Alcorn State is 4-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tigers have gone 10-6 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern ranks third in the SWAC giving up 72.3 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

Alcorn State’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern averages 72.1 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 72.7 Alcorn State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Djahi Binet is averaging 8.8 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Braves. Keionte Cornelius is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kavion McClain is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 14.2 points, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals. Kolby Granger is shooting 49.1% and averaging 8.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

