Alcorn State hosts Bush and Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-23, 4-11 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (8-19, 8-6 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -7.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M takes on Alcorn State after Braelon Bush scored 24 points in Prairie View A&M’s 64-56 win over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Braves are 5-2 in home games. Alcorn State has a 3-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Panthers are 4-11 against SWAC opponents. Prairie View A&M has a 0-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Alcorn State’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Alcorn State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt is averaging 11.3 points for the Braves. Marcus Tankersley is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Tanahj Pettway is scoring 17.6 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Panthers. Bush is averaging 19.7 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Panthers: 1-9, averaging 66.3 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

