Alcorn State defeats Mississippi Valley State 72-64

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Djahi Binet’s 21 points helped Alcorn State defeat Mississippi Valley State 72-64 on Thursday.

Binet had 10 rebounds for the Braves (10-20, 10-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Julian Lual scored 12 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 1 for 3 from the line and added 10 rebounds and three steals. Marcus Tankersley finished 5 of 14 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

Antonio Sisk led the Delta Devils (3-27, 1-16) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Mississippi Valley State also got 13 points from Alvin Stredic Jr.. Jair Horton finished with 10 points. The loss is the eighth straight for the Delta Devils.

Both teams next play Saturday. Alcorn State visits UAPB and Mississippi Valley Statetakes on Jackson State at home.

