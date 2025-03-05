Albany meets New Hampshire in America East Tournament

New Hampshire Wildcats (10-19, 4-12 America East) at Albany Great Danes (24-5, 14-2 America East) Albany, New York; Thursday, 6:30…

New Hampshire Wildcats (10-19, 4-12 America East) at Albany Great Danes (24-5, 14-2 America East)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany plays in the America East Tournament against New Hampshire.

The Great Danes’ record in America East play is 14-2, and their record is 10-3 against non-conference opponents. Albany ranks second in the America East with 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Kayla Cooper averaging 8.0.

The Wildcats’ record in America East games is 4-12. New Hampshire is sixth in the America East with 20.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Clara Gomez averaging 5.0.

Albany’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game New Hampshire gives up. New Hampshire averages 53.3 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 53.6 Albany gives up to opponents.

The teams did not face off during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper is averaging 17.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Great Danes. Jessica Tomasetti is averaging 11.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Eva DeChent averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 17.9 points while shooting 26.8% from beyond the arc. Maggie Cavanaugh is shooting 27.8% and averaging 9.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 8-2, averaging 62.0 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 51.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.