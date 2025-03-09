Albany Great Danes and Maine Black Bears meet in America East Tournament

Maine Black Bears (15-15, 10-7 America East) at Albany Great Danes (25-5, 15-2 America East) Albany, New York; Monday, 6:30…

Maine Black Bears (15-15, 10-7 America East) at Albany Great Danes (25-5, 15-2 America East)

Albany, New York; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Albany takes on Maine in the America East Tournament.

The Great Danes are 15-2 against America East opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. Albany ranks eighth in college basketball giving up 53.3 points per game while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

The Black Bears’ record in America East play is 10-7.

Albany averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 4.4 per game Maine allows. Maine averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Albany gives up.

The teams did not face off during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla Cooper is averaging 17.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Great Danes. Lilly Phillips is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 9-1, averaging 62.7 points, 27.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.4 points per game.

Black Bears: 5-5, averaging 53.1 points, 26.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

