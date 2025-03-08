Albany defeats Binghamton 69-66 in America East Conference Playoffs

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Amar’e Marshall scored 20 points and No. 4 seed Albany held off fifth-seeded Binghamton for a…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Amar’e Marshall scored 20 points and No. 4 seed Albany held off fifth-seeded Binghamton for a 69-66 victory on Saturday night in the quarterfinals of the America East Conference Playoffs.

Albany (17-15) will face top-seeded Bryant (21-11) in a semifinal on Tuesday.

Albany led 66-52 with 6:50 to play before Binghamton pulled to 68-66 with 1:53 remaining. Amir Lindsey split a pair of free throws for the Great Danes to end the scoring with 11 seconds left. Ben Callahan-Gold missed a 3-pointer for Binghamton to end it.

Marshall shot 7 for 14, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Great Danes. Byron Joshua scored 16 points and Lindsey finished with nine.

The Bearcats (15-17) were led in scoring by Nehemiah Benson, who finished with 19 points and two blocks. Tymu Chenery added 14 points and six rebounds. Wes Peterson finished with eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.