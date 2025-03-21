Alabama takes on Robert Morris in first round of NCAA Tournament

Robert Morris Colonials (26-8, 18-5 Horizon League) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (25-8, 14-6 SEC) Cleveland; Friday, 12:40 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Robert Morris Colonials (26-8, 18-5 Horizon League) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (25-8, 14-6 SEC)

Cleveland; Friday, 12:40 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -22.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Alabama plays in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against Robert Morris.

The Crimson Tide are 14-6 against SEC opponents and 11-2 in non-conference play. Alabama is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Colonials are 18-5 against Horizon League teams. Robert Morris ranks second in the Horizon League with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Alvaro Folgueiras averaging 2.2.

Alabama averages 91.1 points, 20.7 more per game than the 70.4 Robert Morris gives up. Robert Morris has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of Alabama have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Nelson is averaging 11.8 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Mark Sears is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kam Woods is scoring 15.1 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Colonials. Folgueiras is averaging 17.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 5-5, averaging 93.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.3 points per game.

Colonials: 10-0, averaging 79.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

