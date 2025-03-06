Alabama State faces Southern on 3-game skid

Alabama State Hornets (6-22, 4-12 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (16-13, 14-2 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama State Hornets (6-22, 4-12 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (16-13, 14-2 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State enters the matchup against Southern after losing three games in a row.

The Jaguars have gone 8-1 at home. Southern is seventh in the SWAC scoring 59.6 points while shooting 37.1% from the field.

The Hornets are 4-12 in conference games. Alabama State allows 70.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 21.6 points per game.

Southern is shooting 37.1% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 42.8% Alabama State allows to opponents. Alabama State’s 31.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.9 percentage points lower than Southern has allowed to its opponents (39.3%).

The Jaguars and Hornets square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aniya Gourdine is averaging 12.1 points and 2.2 steals for the Jaguars. Soniyah Reed is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kaitlyn Bryant averages 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 26.4% from beyond the arc. Amari Franklin is averaging 6.7 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 9-1, averaging 63.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.3 points per game.

Hornets: 1-9, averaging 52.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 31.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.