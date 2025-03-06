Alabama plays in SEC Tournament against the Florida

Florida Gators (15-16, 6-11 SEC) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (23-7, 10-6 SEC) Greenville, South Carolina; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Gators (15-16, 6-11 SEC) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (23-7, 10-6 SEC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Alabama plays in the SEC Tournament against Florida.

The Crimson Tide are 10-6 against SEC opponents and 13-1 in non-conference play. Alabama ranks seventh in the SEC with 15.5 assists per game led by Zaay Green averaging 4.6.

The Gators are 6-11 in SEC play. Florida has a 7-15 record against teams over .500.

Alabama averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Florida gives up. Florida has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points above the 37.8% shooting opponents of Alabama have averaged.

The teams did not face off during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sarah Ashlee Barker is averaging 17.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and two steals for the Crimson Tide. Aaliyah Nye is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Liv McGill is scoring 16.0 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Gators. Ra Shaya Kyle is averaging 14.6 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 54.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Gators: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.