Alabama Crimson Tide play in SEC Tournament against the Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky Wildcats (22-10, 11-8 SEC) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (24-7, 13-5 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Kentucky Wildcats (22-10, 11-8 SEC) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (24-7, 13-5 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -6.5; over/under is 180.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Alabama and No. 15 Kentucky meet in the SEC Tournament.

The Crimson Tide have gone 13-5 against SEC teams, with an 11-2 record in non-conference play. Alabama is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 11-8 against SEC opponents. Kentucky is second in the SEC scoring 37.4 points per game in the paint led by Otega Oweh averaging 9.0.

Alabama averages 91.2 points, 14.0 more per game than the 77.2 Kentucky gives up. Kentucky has shot at a 48.6% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of Alabama have averaged.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Alabama won the last matchup 96-83 on Feb. 22. Mark Sears scored 30 to help lead Alabama to the win, and Koby Brea scored 20 points for Kentucky.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sears is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Grant Nelson is averaging 10.9 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jaxson Robinson averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Oweh is averaging 17.7 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 93.1 points, 37.2 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 83.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.