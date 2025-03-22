Alabama and Green Bay square off in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Green Bay Phoenix (29-5, 22-1 Horizon) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (23-8, 10-7 SEC) College Park, Maryland; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EDT…

Green Bay Phoenix (29-5, 22-1 Horizon) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (23-8, 10-7 SEC)

College Park, Maryland; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -14.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Alabama and Green Bay square off in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Crimson Tide are 10-7 against SEC opponents and 13-1 in non-conference play. Alabama is eighth in the SEC with 15.5 assists per game led by Zaay Green averaging 4.5.

The Phoenix are 22-1 against Horizon teams. Green Bay leads the Horizon with 17.7 assists. Bailey Butler leads the Phoenix with 4.8.

Alabama makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than Green Bay has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Green Bay averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Alabama allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Nye is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, while averaging 15.1 points. Sarah Ashlee Barker is averaging 18.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Natalie McNeal is averaging 14.9 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Phoenix. Maddy Schreiber is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Phoenix: 10-0, averaging 70.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.4 points.

