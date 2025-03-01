Alabama A&M visits Alabama State after Madlock’s 23-point showing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (10-18, 6-9 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (13-15, 9-6 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (10-18, 6-9 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (13-15, 9-6 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -7.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State plays Alabama A&M after Antonio Madlock scored 23 points in Alabama State’s 70-68 loss to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Hornets have gone 7-3 at home. Alabama State ranks sixth in the SWAC with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Madlock averaging 5.5.

The Bulldogs are 6-9 in conference games. Alabama A&M is 8-9 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.5 turnovers per game.

Alabama State’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Alabama State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amarr Knox is shooting 41.2% and averaging 15.0 points for the Hornets. CJ Hines is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chad Moodie is averaging 11.2 points, six rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Bulldogs. Anthony Bryant is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

