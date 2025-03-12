Alabama A&M Bulldogs and Alcorn State Braves meet in SWAC Tournament

Alcorn State Braves (11-17, 10-8 SWAC) vs. Alabama A&M Bulldogs (21-9, 14-4 SWAC) College Park, Georgia; Thursday, 11 a.m. EDT…

Alcorn State Braves (11-17, 10-8 SWAC) vs. Alabama A&M Bulldogs (21-9, 14-4 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Thursday, 11 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M and Alcorn State play in the SWAC Tournament.

The Bulldogs are 14-4 against SWAC opponents and 7-5 in non-conference play. Alabama A&M ranks fourth in the SWAC with 28.5 points per game in the paint led by Darian Burgin averaging 6.0.

The Braves are 10-8 in SWAC play. Alcorn State gives up 66.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.1 points per game.

Alabama A&M is shooting 39.7% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Alabama A&M allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bulldogs won 66-56 in the last matchup on Jan. 11. Mailyn Wilkerson led the Bulldogs with 22 points, and Destiny Brown led the Braves with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alisha Wilson is averaging 11.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Bulldogs. Kalia Walker is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Brown is averaging 12.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Braves. Zy’Nyia White is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 66.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Braves: 7-3, averaging 61.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.