Akron Zips and Miami (OH) RedHawks play for MAC Championship

Miami (OH) RedHawks (24-8, 16-4 MAC) vs. Akron Zips (26-6, 19-1 MAC) Cleveland; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (24-8, 16-4 MAC) vs. Akron Zips (26-6, 19-1 MAC)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -5.5; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: Akron and Miami (OH) meet in the MAC Championship.

The Zips have gone 19-1 against MAC opponents, with a 7-5 record in non-conference play. Akron is fourth in the MAC with 35.0 points per game in the paint led by Nate Johnson averaging 6.3.

The RedHawks’ record in MAC action is 16-4. Miami (OH) has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Akron averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Miami (OH) allows. Miami (OH) averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Akron allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Zips won 102-75 in the last matchup on Jan. 25. Tavari Johnson led the Zips with 15 points, and Peter Suder led the RedHawks with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Johnson is averaging 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Zips. Tavari Johnson is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Suder is averaging 13.1 points and 3.8 assists for the RedHawks. Kam Craft is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 9-1, averaging 85.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

RedHawks: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

