Akron visits Simmons and Toledo

Akron Zips (23-6, 15-1 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (16-13, 9-7 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Toledo…

Akron Zips (23-6, 15-1 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (16-13, 9-7 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo hosts Akron after Javan Simmons scored 21 points in Toledo’s 87-74 loss to the Buffalo Bulls.

The Rockets have gone 8-3 at home. Toledo is seventh in the MAC with 13.1 assists per game led by Sonny Wilson averaging 3.2.

The Zips are 15-1 in MAC play. Akron scores 83.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.5 points per game.

Toledo scores 77.2 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 73.9 Akron gives up. Akron averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Toledo allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Lewis is scoring 15.5 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Rockets. Wilson is averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games.

Nate Johnson is scoring 13.6 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Zips. Tavari Johnson is averaging 14.7 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 50.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Zips: 9-1, averaging 82.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.