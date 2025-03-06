Akron takes on Buffalo, looks for 25th victory this season

Buffalo Bulls (9-21, 4-13 MAC) at Akron Zips (24-6, 16-1 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Akron…

Buffalo Bulls (9-21, 4-13 MAC) at Akron Zips (24-6, 16-1 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron will aim for its 25th win this season when the Zips host the Buffalo.

The Zips are 15-0 on their home court. Akron leads the MAC with 18.2 assists per game led by Tavari Johnson averaging 3.9.

The Bulls are 4-13 against MAC opponents. Buffalo allows 80.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.8 points per game.

Akron scores 83.9 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 80.7 Buffalo allows. Buffalo averages 71.9 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 74.4 Akron gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Johnson is scoring 13.5 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Zips. Tavari Johnson is averaging 14 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games.

Ryan Sabol is shooting 40.7% and averaging 14.4 points for the Bulls. Tyson Dunn is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 9-1, averaging 83.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Bulls: 2-8, averaging 71.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

