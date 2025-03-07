Akron beats Buffalo 88-70 in finale after already clinching Mid-American Conference title

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Isaiah Gray and Nate Johnson scored 14 points apiece to help Akron defeat Buffalo 88-70 on…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Isaiah Gray and Nate Johnson scored 14 points apiece to help Akron defeat Buffalo 88-70 on Friday night in a Mid-American Conference regular-season finale.

Gray shot 7 of 12 from the field for the Zips (25-6, 17-1 Mid-American Conference), who had already clinched the top seed and will open the conference tournament on Thursday against No. 8 seed Bowling Green. The Bulls (9-22, 4-14) finished 11th and did not qualify for the tourney.

Shammah Scott added 11 points for Akron.

Ben Michaels and Ryan Sabol both scored 14 to lead Buffalo. Lloyd McVeigh had 11 points and six rebounds.

Akron took the lead with 18:50 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 47-24 at halftime, with Bowen Hardman racking up seven points.

