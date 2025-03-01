Akins scores 17, Denver takes down South Dakota State 78-62 in Summit League finale

DENVER (AP) — Sebastian Akins scored 17 points as Denver upset South Dakota State 78-62 on Saturday in a Summit…

DENVER (AP) — Sebastian Akins scored 17 points as Denver upset South Dakota State 78-62 on Saturday in a Summit League finale..

Akins shot 6 of 13 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line for the Pioneers (11-20, 5-11 Summit League). DeAndre Craig scored 16 points while going 6 of 8 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Isaiah Addo-Ankrah went 4 of 8 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

The Jackrabbits (20-11, 11-5), who entered the game tied for second, were led by Kalen Garry, who recorded 18 points. Oscar Cluff added 13 points for South Dakota State.

The league tournament starts Wednesday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

