Air Force visits Utah State on 13-game road skid

Air Force Falcons (4-26, 1-18 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (24-6, 14-5 MWC) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Air Force Falcons (4-26, 1-18 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (24-6, 14-5 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force travels to Utah State looking to end its 13-game road skid.

The Aggies are 14-2 in home games. Utah State ranks seventh in college basketball with 17.7 assists per game led by Drake Allen averaging 4.0.

The Falcons are 1-18 in MWC play. Air Force has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

Utah State averages 81.3 points, 7.9 more per game than the 73.4 Air Force allows. Air Force averages 62.5 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 70.7 Utah State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Martinez is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Aggies. Dexter Akanno is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ethan Taylor is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals. Luke Kearney is averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Falcons: 1-9, averaging 60.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.