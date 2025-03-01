Air Force visits New Mexico after Dent’s 26-point outing

Air Force Falcons (4-24, 1-16 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (22-6, 14-3 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Air Force Falcons (4-24, 1-16 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (22-6, 14-3 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -22.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico plays Air Force after Donovan Dent scored 26 points in New Mexico’s 73-65 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Lobos are 14-1 on their home court. New Mexico is the top team in the MWC averaging 39.9 points in the paint. Dent leads the Lobos with 10.3.

The Falcons are 1-16 against MWC opponents. Air Force ranks eighth in the MWC shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

New Mexico is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 47.9% Air Force allows to opponents. Air Force averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than New Mexico allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dent is shooting 48.8% and averaging 19.9 points for the Lobos. Nelly Junior Joseph is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Ethan Taylor is averaging 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Falcons. Luke Kearney is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 8-2, averaging 80.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Falcons: 1-9, averaging 61.0 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

