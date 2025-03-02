Affolter leads Iowa against Wisconsin after 24-point outing

Wisconsin Badgers (13-15, 4-13 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (19-9, 9-8 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST…

Wisconsin Badgers (13-15, 4-13 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (19-9, 9-8 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa hosts Wisconsin after Sydney Affolter scored 24 points in Iowa’s 79-66 win over the Michigan Wolverines.

The Hawkeyes are 9-4 in home games. Iowa is seventh in the Big Ten in rebounding with 34.6 rebounds. Affolter paces the Hawkeyes with 8.3 boards.

The Badgers are 4-13 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Iowa’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin averages 65.9 points per game, 0.1 more than the 65.8 Iowa allows to opponents.

The Hawkeyes and Badgers face off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucy Olsen is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Affolter is averaging 11.5 points and 10.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Serah Williams is averaging 19.2 points, 10 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Badgers. Carter McCray is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Badgers: 3-7, averaging 65.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

