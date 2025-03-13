Adams, Lewis lead Toledo to 90-85 overtime win over Ohio in MAC Tournament

CLEVELAND (AP) — Isaiah Adams scored 26 points and Sam Lewis added eight in the overtime as No. 4 seed…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Isaiah Adams scored 26 points and Sam Lewis added eight in the overtime as No. 4 seed Toledo beat fifth-seeded Ohio 90-85 on Thursday in the Mid-American Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Adams shot 7 for 13 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Rockets (18-14). Lewis scored 21 points while shooting 9 for 21, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc and added three steals and four blocks. Sonny Wilson shot 6 of 14 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Bobcats (16-16) were led in scoring by Jackson Paveletzke, who finished with 28 points. Shereef Mitchell added 12 points for Ohio. Victor Searls also recorded 12 points.

Lewis scored 11 points in the first half for Toledo, which led 39-35 at halftime. Adams scored 18 second-half points as Toledo and Ohio ended regulation tied 76-76.

