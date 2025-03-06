Abilene Christian takes on Utah Valley following Earle’s 22-point game

Abilene Christian Wildcats (19-10, 8-6 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (16-10, 8-6 WAC) Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (19-10, 8-6 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (16-10, 8-6 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian faces Utah Valley after Bella Earle scored 22 points in Abilene Christian’s 81-74 victory against the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Wolverines are 9-3 in home games. Utah Valley is second in the WAC in rebounding averaging 34.0 rebounds. Danja Stafford leads the Wolverines with 9.4 boards.

The Wildcats are 8-6 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian ranks fourth in the WAC allowing 60.9 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

Utah Valley is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 41.1% Abilene Christian allows to opponents. Abilene Christian has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Utah Valley have averaged.

The Wolverines and Wildcats meet Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tahlia White is shooting 39.8% and averaging 12.2 points for the Wolverines. Amanda Barcello is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Earle is averaging 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals for the Wildcats. Meredith Mayes is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 14.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.