Abilene Christian squares off against Utah Valley in WAC Tournament

Utah Valley Wolverines (17-11, 9-7 WAC) vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats (20-11, 9-7 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian plays in the WAC Tournament against Utah Valley.

The Wildcats’ record in WAC play is 9-7, and their record is 11-4 in non-conference play. Abilene Christian averages 71.3 points while outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game.

The Wolverines are 9-7 in WAC play. Utah Valley averages 66.1 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

Abilene Christian makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Utah Valley has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). Utah Valley’s 39.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Abilene Christian has allowed to its opponents (41.5%).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Wildcats won 71-62 in the last matchup on March 7. Bella Earle led the Wildcats with 26 points, and Amanda Barcello led the Wolverines with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Troxell averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Meredith Mayes is shooting 62.2% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Barcello averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc. Tahlia White is shooting 38.5% and averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 14.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.