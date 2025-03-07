Abilene Christian plays Grand Canyon following Bettiol’s 20-point game

Grand Canyon Antelopes (23-6, 13-2 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (15-15, 7-8 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (23-6, 13-2 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (15-15, 7-8 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian takes on Grand Canyon after Leonardo Bettiol scored 20 points in Abilene Christian’s 73-60 loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Wildcats have gone 9-5 in home games. Abilene Christian is 3-9 against opponents over .500.

The Antelopes are 13-2 in conference matchups. Grand Canyon is second in the WAC with 14.2 assists per game led by Rayshon Harrison averaging 2.9.

Abilene Christian scores 70.5 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 68.1 Grand Canyon allows. Grand Canyon has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 44.4% shooting opponents of Abilene Christian have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradyn Hubbard is averaging 10 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Hunter Jack Madden is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Harrison averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. JaKobe Coles is shooting 52.4% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Antelopes: 9-1, averaging 75.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.