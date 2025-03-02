2-time defending national champion UConn nearly a double-digit underdog vs. No. 1 seed Florida

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dan Hurley and two-time defending national champion UConn find themselves in unfamiliar territory entering their second-round…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dan Hurley and two-time defending national champion UConn find themselves in unfamiliar territory entering their second-round NCAA Tournament game against No. 1 seed Florida.

The Huskies are a 9 1/2-point underdog.

The Huskies put their remarkable 13-game NCAA Tournament win streak on the line Sunday against a red-hot Gators team that has won seven straight, including its first Southeastern Conference championship since 2014 and a 95-69 first-round win over 16 seed Norfolk State.

The odds seem stacked against the Huskies (24-10). Then again, it is UConn.

“UConn at this time of year, they believe they’re going to win,” Florida coach Todd Golden said. “They go into games believing they’re going to win. Whether they’re 1 seed or 8, which they are now, I can’t imagine that changes Alex Karaban’s mentality. He’s coming in here to try to bust our butt tomorrow. I know Coach Hurley is the same. He’s no different. He’s just expecting to win.”

The Huskies won the 2023 title in Houston and last year in Glendale, Arizona. That allowed Hurley’s program to join Duke (1991-92) and Florida (2006-07) as the only teams to win back-to-back since UCLA’s under John Wooden.

But UConn’s roster has seen significant turnover.

Only three players are still around from both national titles. Four starters from last year’s national championship team — Tristen Newton, Cam Spencer, Donovan Clingan and Stephon Castle — are now in the NBA.

Hurley found out early this season that replacing them and earning a three-peat wouldn’t be easy. The Huskies stumbled out of the gates and lost to Memphis, Colorado and Dayton at the Maui Invitational, causing their emotional coach to wonder if his team would even get to .500.

UConn regrouped to make the tournament as a No. 8 seed and showed that championship heart in a tight 67-59 first-round win over ninth-seed Oklahoma.

“We still have that DNA,” Hurley said.

But Hurley knows beating Florida (31-4) and first-team All-American guard Walter Clayton Jr. will be a monumental task. Clayton comes in averaging 17.7 points and 4.3 assists, while shooting 38% from 3-point range to lead the nation’s third-highest scoring offense.

Golden said a win would be a “huge moment” for Florida, which hasn’t been to the Sweet 16 since 2017.

“Our goal being at Florida is to play deep into March and April and compete for championships,” Golden said. “Obviously we’ve had a remarkable season. We won 31 games to this point. But I don’t think we’ll be as satisfied as we could be if we’re not victorious tomorrow.”

Can Colorado State continue run?

No. 12 seed Colorado State certainly doesn’t feel like an underdog, especially after downing No. 5 Memphis 78-70 in the NCAA Tournament opener. Granted, the Rams were narrow 1 1/2-point favorites in that game, so the seeding seemed a bit meaningless.

But the challenge becomes greater on Sunday, when the Rams (26-9) face No. 4 seed Maryland (26-8) in a second-round West Region game. The winner advances to the Sweet 16 to face the winner of Sunday’s game between Florida and UConn.

It helps the Rams to have a bit of experience. Last year Colorado State defeated Virginia in a First Four game, but fell to Texas in the opening round.

“I still have the same feeling when we won last year. It’s a March Madness win. So Like Coach said, we survive and advance,” guard Jalen Lake said. “And it’s a great feeling. We just want to keep things rolling with our defense and keep clicking on offense and just keep our confidence up.”

It is the first time the Rams have advanced to the second round since 2013. They’ve gone to the Sweet 16 just once, in 1969, when the field was smaller.

Maryland routed Grand Canyon 81-49 in its first-round game in Seattle. The Terps, who won an NCAA title in 2002, have advanced to the Sweet 16 times.

But this year there’s been drama surrounding Maryland, with athletic director Damon Evans bolting for the job at SMU on Friday. Coach Kevin Willard hasn’t signed an extension with Maryland, and has been mentioned as a candidate for the vacancy at Villanova.

“I’m excited to be here. I’m excited to be with these guys,” Willard said. “There’s nothing else to talk about.”

AP Sports Writer Anne M. Peterson contributed to this report.

