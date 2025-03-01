March Madness perfect bracket counts plunge just 7 games into the NCAA Tournament

Fewer than a million perfect brackets remained on ESPN and just over a million were left on the NCAA’s platform…

Fewer than a million perfect brackets remained on ESPN and just over a million were left on the NCAA’s platform midway through the first day of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

ESPN’s perfect bracket tracker listed 806,020 remaining out of more than 24 million filled out on its site following the seventh game of the day, No. 6 seed BYU’s 80-71 win over No. 11 seed VCU. The NCAA listed about 1,100,000 perfect brackets out of more than 34 million.

CBS, which reports its perfect brackets by percentage, said it had about 3.2% unblemished following the BYU win.

About 6.6 million brackets were busted on ESPN when No. 12 seed McNeese beat No. 5 seed Clemson 69-67.

Creighton — which saw a boost in this category because it played the first game of the day — was listed as the No. 1 bracket buster after its 89-75 win over Louisville. There were 13,339,089 ESPN brackets busted by that game.

