Zuniga leads NJIT against Maine after 21-point game

Maine Black Bears (12-10, 7-2 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (7-15, 4-5 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

Maine Black Bears (12-10, 7-2 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (7-15, 4-5 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT hosts Maine after Alejandra Zuniga scored 21 points in NJIT’s 71-66 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Highlanders are 3-7 on their home court. NJIT is 4-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Black Bears are 7-2 against America East opponents.

NJIT scores 65.0 points, 6.3 more per game than the 58.7 Maine gives up. Maine averages 61.1 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the 65.3 NJIT gives up.

The Highlanders and Black Bears face off Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zuniga is averaging 16.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Highlanders. Olivia Kulyk is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Paula Gallego is averaging 7.5 points and 3.9 assists for the Black Bears. Caroline Bornemann is averaging 14.1 points and 8.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 62.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Black Bears: 8-2, averaging 63.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.