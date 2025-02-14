Zuniga and NJIT host Binghamton

NJIT Highlanders (10-15, 7-5 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (13-12, 5-7 America East) Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

NJIT Highlanders (10-15, 7-5 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (13-12, 5-7 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on Binghamton after Alejandra Zuniga scored 21 points in NJIT’s 64-53 win over the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Bearcats have gone 8-5 at home. Binghamton averages 60.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Highlanders are 7-5 in conference matchups. NJIT ranks second in the America East with 31.3 rebounds per game led by Olivia Kulyk averaging 4.5.

Binghamton averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 4.7 per game NJIT gives up. NJIT averages 6.7 more points per game (65.0) than Binghamton gives up (58.3).

The Bearcats and Highlanders match up Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yanniah Boyd is scoring 9.4 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Bearcats. Bella Pucci is averaging 10.9 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Zuniga is averaging 17.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Highlanders. Kulyk is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 57.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 58.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.