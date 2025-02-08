Zilinskas leads IU Indianapolis against Wright State after 25-point game

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (8-17, 4-10 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (12-13, 6-8 Horizon League) Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (8-17, 4-10 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (12-13, 6-8 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -9.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis visits Wright State after Paul Zilinskas scored 25 points in IU Indianapolis’ 84-80 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Raiders have gone 8-3 in home games. Wright State averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Jaguars are 4-10 in Horizon League play. IU Indianapolis ranks seventh in the Horizon League with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Sean Craig averaging 5.3.

Wright State makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than IU Indianapolis has allowed to its opponents (45.8%). IU Indianapolis averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Wright State gives up.

The Raiders and Jaguars match up Saturday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keaton Norris is averaging 7.8 points and 4.5 assists for the Raiders. Brandon Noel is averaging 17.6 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 52.4% over the last 10 games.

Zilinskas is shooting 44.0% and averaging 17.5 points for the Jaguars. Jarvis Walker is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 72.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.